Carter splashes to 100m backstroke bronze

TT 's Dylan Carter (AFP PHOTO)

DYLAN Carter earned TT's first swimming medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru last night.

Carter, who placed fourth in the men's 100-metre backstroke on Wednesday night, captured bronze in the men's 100m backstroke in a time of 54.42 seconds.

The 23-year-old finished behind winner Daniel Carr of the US (53.50) and Brazil's Guilherme Guido (53.54).

This morning, Carter returned to the pool to compete in the men's 50m freestyle. He finished fourth in heat four in 23.06 seconds, trailing United States' Michael Chadwick (21.95), Brazil's Bruno Guiseppe Fratus (22.02) and Uruguay's Enzo Martinez (22.77).

However, Carter's time saw him progress to tonight's B final, which is scheduled for 11.34 pm (TT time).

Currently, TT have a total of eight medals at the 2019 Games—two gold, four silver and two bronze.