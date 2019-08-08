Works Ministry: Don't vandalise riverbanks

THE Ministry of Works and Transport says the actions of some people are posing a potential threat to the lives and properties of others.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said it has noted, with much concern, several incidents of theft and vandalism to river embankments across the country. It said such actions undermine the Drainage Division’s efforts to mitigate flooding.

It warned, “The ministry is currently working with the TT Police Service to investigate such occurrences of theft and will look into all reports as a matter of urgency to protect the public’s interest.”

One such incident, the ministry said, has already been referred to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“Any act of theft or vandalism will not be treated lightly by the Ministry of Works and Transport.”

The ministry is asking anyone with information about such incidents to report them directly to the ministry at 623-MEND (6363) or communications@mowt.gov.tt