We live in an angry society Pundit tells Penal mourners at pensioner's funeral

Mary Kuarsingh, wife of Harrilal Jagroop, breaks down at his funeral on Wednesday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

AT the funeral of murdered pensioner Harrilal Jagroop, 72, at Rock Road, Penal, yesterday, relatives sobbed for their father and grandfather.

Pundit Seebachan Maharaj told mourners they lived in an angry society and there are those who resort to killing when in this angry state of mind.

“As leaders of society, we must plead with young people to turn to God when faced with problems,” he said. Today in TT too many young people are involved in violent crimes and murders and the only way this will stop is if the people decide to turn to God and allow God to deal with problems instead of taking matters into their own hands.

“There is no greater force than God himself and we must save the young people by reaching out to them and teaching them how to pray,” Maharaj said. When one is hurt and in mental anguish, he said, that individual thinks only of revenge.

“This is why I say they have to learn how to walk away from these troubling issues without resorting to violence and murder,” he said.

He quoted from the Bhagvad Gita, saying the soul is never born nor dies, but takes a new body through reincarnation.

“Life itself is a long journey and we do not know when we will die. This is why we must live with God in our hearts” he said. Jagroop, who was originally from Rock Road, was renting a house at Batichiya Trace, Penal, at the time of his death. Last Thursday at about 6.45 pm neighbours found him and his daughter Joyce Rahaman, 21 bleeding from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where Jagroop died on Saturday. Rahaman is warded in the intensive care unit. The mother of three, she works as a waitress.

Penal police and Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.