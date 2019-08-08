N Touch
Thursday 8 August 2019
follow us
News

UPDATE: Minister Marlene McDonald under arrest

Marlene McDonald
Marlene McDonald

Police sources have confirmed to Newsday that Minister of Public Administration and Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald is under arrest at her Valley View, Maracas/St Joseph home. She is being questioned by a “special team” the source said.

Photos: Jeff K Mayers

It is expected McDonald will be taken to the Fraud Squad office to be interrogated. Newsday will be giving updates on this developing story as information comes to hand.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "UPDATE: Minister Marlene McDonald under arrest"

News