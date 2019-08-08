UPDATE: Minister Marlene McDonald under arrest

Marlene McDonald

Police sources have confirmed to Newsday that Minister of Public Administration and Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald is under arrest at her Valley View, Maracas/St Joseph home. She is being questioned by a “special team” the source said.

It is expected McDonald will be taken to the Fraud Squad office to be interrogated. Newsday will be giving updates on this developing story as information comes to hand.