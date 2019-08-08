UNC: McDonald arrest ‘alarming’

Marlene McDonald

The UNC has expressed "grave concern" about the arrest of Public Administration Minister and Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald on allegations of corruption.

McDonald was arrested this morning at her Valley View, Maracas/St Joseph home and was taken to the Fraud Squad for questioning. Police said the arrest is related to corruption allegations.

In a release, the UNC said the matter is before the police and they await the outcome of the investigation.

"We live in a country where the rule of law obtains, and every citizen is entitled to due process, justice and fair play. However, the fact that a sitting PNM government minister is under active investigation over claims of misappropriation of public funds and is now being questioned by the police, is alarming."

The party said citizens deserved to have the Prime Minister make an immediate statement on this serious matter; a brief statement was issued by Communications Minister Donna Cox.

"But once again Dr Keith Rowley’s poor leadership is highlighted given that he has on two separate occasions, removed Ms McDonald, and re-instated her in his Cabinet. The UNC notes that up to this time, the Prime Minister has not made any statement on this very serious matter, he remains missing in action."

The Congress of the People also issued a release on the arrest expressing support for the police in its fight against corruption.

"While once again, we call for caution in that all are innocent until proven guilty, we also say categorically that those who steal especially from the public purse should be held accountable just like those caught in other criminal acts as it deprives our citizens of urgently needed services inclusive of hospital beds, better water distribution and upgrade to our schools and roads to name a few."