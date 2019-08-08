Two killed, Morvant, Cocorite

TWO men were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Morvant and Cocorite between Wednesday night and this morning.

The victim of the Morvant shooting has been identified as Wayne De Touche of Matapal Road while the man who was shot this morning in Cocorite has only been identified as Rhodel.

In De Touche’s case, police were told neighbours saw three men running from his home at about 9.30pm, and when they checked they found him dead in his living room.

In the later shooting, police said a man identified as Rhodel was ambushed while driving near the Community Hospital of Seventh Day Adventists, and shot several times. His body was found on the side of the road near a blue Mitsubishi Lancer car.

More on these incidents as they become available.