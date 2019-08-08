TT U-15s exit with loss to Portugal

TT’s quarterfinal aspirations were extinguished yesterday when they faced Portugal at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The European guest team maintained its fine form in the Concacaf Boys U-15 Championship with a tough 3-0 victory over Stuart Charles-Fevrier’s squad in varying weather conditions.

A torrential downpour accompanied by lightening delayed the start of the match, but when it got going TT looked a group determined to redeem themselves for a mediocre tournament showing thus far, despite regular starting midfielders Nathaniel James and Molik Khan sitting with the substitute contingent.

The first half was generally even with some good moments for TT, the most memorable being an Abdul Quddoos-Hypolite free kick from the left side of the penalty area which Portugal’s Diogo Pinto did well to keep the scoresheet blank at the half.

The second half started in much the same vein as the first, but with three substitutes coming on at the break the Europeans started to come into their own. They came close in the 45th minute with a snapshot from Herculano Nabian hitting the cross bar, then he made sure with a header two minutes later to give his team the lead. Fevrier’s team held their own as play continued but with three minutes remaining on the clock the effort fell apart, as the other substitutes Marcos Cruz and Ricardo Marquez hit the net in the 67th and 71st minutes respectively to make the final score 3-0.

TT Coach Fevrier told TTFA Media, “I am hoping that we could continue the work we have started, we obviously need a continuous strength and conditioning programme for these boys and we also need to continue playing international games similar to the level we played today.”

He said the back-to-back games took a fitness toll on the players and this must be addressed.

“In the last five minutes of the game I could see they were getting tired and they lost concentration and conceded two goals, but generally speaking, I was quite pleased with the performance given the quality and level of the opponents.”

The result meant TT finished third in the group behind Portugal and Costa Rica, with Barbados in 4th spot on goal difference.