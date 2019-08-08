Ramleela send-off for Claxton Bay fire victim

SCORES of tassa drummers and Ramleela characters paraded at the funeral of Stephen Dwarika, 31 in Soledad Road Claxton Bay yesterday.

Dwarika was a former actor in Ramleela and one of TT’s top tassa drummers.

He died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday after suffering burns to 70 per cent of his body.

Pundit Rishi Maharaj told villagers Dwarika lived a full life, even though he died young.

“He came here to fulfil his karma and his time has come for him to leave.”

In the Hindu philosophy, he said the soul is set free when someone dies and that soul will be reborn in another body. He urged mourners not to grieve for Dwarika but instead pray for his soul.

Maharaj read the eulogy, saying family members were not emotionally strong enough to speak about Dwarika.

He said Dwarika was a pioneer of Ramleela in Claxton Bay, as he played several characters in the ten-day drama.

“He was full of life, and this is how we will always remember him,” Maharaj said.

Members of the Soledad Ramleela Committee portrayed characters from the Ramayan – Lord Ram, Hanuman, Sita and Lakshmana – as Dwarika’s body was carried by his relatives. . They were seen dancing to the tassa drums when Dwarika's body was taken through the short street where he once lived.

Head of the Ramleela organisation Anil Jaimungal said the village had lost a great soul who gave his heart to the performing arts.

“The Ramleela committee salutes this great individual, who was fully committed to whatever character he portrayed. He brought Lord Ram’s story to life, keeping up the age-old tradition of Ramleela in our village,” Jaimungal said.

Dwarika was a handsome young man, he said, who easily captured the lead role in Ramleela.

Ramleela members placed the bow and arrow in the coffin next to Dwarika’s body.

“We can see you now smiling as you approach Lord Ram in heaven,” Jaimungal said.

Head of the Tassa Association Dr Vijay Ramlal said the country had lost a great player. "We will dedicate our tassa competition on August 31 to Dwarika and all other tassa drummers who have gone to the great beyond," Ramlal said.

A fire broke out in the family’s house at 2.30 am on Sunday. Officers from the Savonette fire station put out the fire, which started in Dwarika’s bedroom. Police said his father Deoraj broke down the door and pulled Dwarika outside, , but he was unconscious and died in hospital on Monday. His body was cremated at the Shore of Peace at Mosquito Creek.