Prisoner escapes from Golden Grove

Dillon Clarke

POLICE and prison officers are searching for a 35-year-old escapee from the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca.

According to prison reports, Dillon Clarke of Maturita Road, Arima was outside with other inmates this morning, cleaning the surroundings of the compound as part of his duties when he ran off. Clarke was serving 24 months for malicious damage.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.