PM speaks at energy mentorship launch

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister will deliver the feature address at the launch of the Energy Ministry's three-tier mentorship programme next week.

A statement issued by the ministry yesterday said the launch takes place at 10 am next Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain. Energy Minister Franklin Khan will also speak at the launch.

The ministry said the creation of this programme stems from Dr Rowley's view that a cadre of energy-sector professionals must be built in TT. The objective of the programme is to build capacity in the energy sector in key technical areas.

The vision is that following an accelerated learning curve and development period at the ministry, the participants would be well poised and capable of progressing TT's energy sector well into the future to the benefit of the country.