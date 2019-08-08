North/South lawyers cricket on Saturday

The annual North/South lawyers clash takes place on Saturday at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba from noon.

The lawyers are using this 30-over match as one of their warm-up games in preparation for the Seventh Lawyers’ Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, in late December 2019.

The TT lawyers will form part of the West Indies team to compete among Test playing countries. The West Indies competed in the previous six World Cup tournaments.

NORTH: Stefan Ramkissoon (captain), Keshav Bahadursingh, Aaron Chinnibas, Rajiv Sochan, Akash Ramroop, Justice Joseph Tam, Gino Maharaj, Francis Joseph, Oscar Babootee, Steven Mawer, Jeremy Araujo, Aaron Kurbanali, Christopher Tam, Adesh Narine, Dinesh Narine, and Ravi Rajah.

SOUTH: Roger Kawalsingh (captain), Krishna Jaglal, Prakash Maharaj, Shaun Teekasingh, Tej Persad, Narendra Latchman, Arnold Ram, Nigel Patrick, Martin Jadoonanan, Ian Lennard, Chris Singh, Hemant Ragbir, Harvey Rampersad, Shashi Seecharan, Shirvan Ramdhanie, and Brian Baig.