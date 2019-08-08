NGO gives scholarships to deaf children

From left, Quota International TT president Michelle Low Chew, hearing impaired students Jaheim Richards, Mandy Bailey and Britney Henry along with Quota vice president Ian Dhanoolal pose for photos after the children received scholarships from the NGO at the RBC suite at the Queen's Park Oval, yesterday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The TT Association for the Hearing Impaired (TTAHI) has recognised the need for greater emphasis to be placed on deaf pride in deaf culture. So said one of its directors, Dr Renée Figuera, at a scholarship distribution ceremony yesterday at the RBC Hospitality Suite, Queen's Park Oval.

She said there were limited role models from the deaf community in the public domain to whom deaf people can turn and who represent achievements in life, adding that it is difficult to emulate such achievements.

Figuera also said the deaf and hard-of-hearing community was still misunderstood.

Although more hearing-impaired people are being employed, public perception of them is still negative, she said. The increase in employment is mainly in the service industry, she said, and employment in other sectors is coming along slowly.

Figuera added that with the partnership of Quota International TT, this reality can be changed through heightened awareness and visibility.

The club is a non-governmental organisation that seeks to empower women, children, the deaf and hard of hearing and people with speech difficulties.

Three students benefited from Quota's inaugural scholarships. Students Jahiem Richards and Mandy Bailey were presented with cheques for $2,500 each, and Britney Henry received a special award of $1,850. They will enter secondary school in September.

Later this year Quota is expected to award one other student a scholarship for post-secondary studies of his or her choice.

The students told the gathering they were thankful for the money, as it would help their families buy school supplies as they entered Form One.

They are also excited about getting involved in sports and hope to represent their country in the future. Richards already has a gold medal for shot put from the Port of Spain North Games in March. He said he wanted to develop his talent further.

Bailey said she was eager to try out in the area of track and field and Henry hopes to, one day, play for TT's women's football team.

Also at the event were Quota's president Michelle Low Chew Tung, vice-president Ian Dhanoolal and representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.