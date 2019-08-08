New hotel in talks with THA

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has revealed he met last week with "an outfit" interested in building a hotel in Tobago.

Addressing a People's National Movement (PNM) meeting at the Bethesda Multi-Purpose Facility on Tuesday night, Charles said while he did not want to "talk too quick," the project would more than likely come to fruition.

"I would have had a meeting, last week Tuesday, with an outfit that is desirous of doing some hotel construction in Tobago," he said.

"But one of the things I do not like to do, ladies and gentlemen, is to talk too quick, 'cause yuh know some people have goat mouth. And you saw what happened to Sandals (Resort International)...By the time you talk, they created a lot of negative energies with all kinds of consequences."

Charles's announcement came seven months after Sandals Resort International said at a news conference it was pulling out of a proposed hotel construction project in Tobago – projected to be the biggest ever undertaken by the resort group.

Sandals said negative publicity was the major reason for its decision to withdraw from the mega-project but interest groups had expressed serious concerns over the memorandum of understanding that was signed withthe government.

Charles told supporters he is optimistic about this latest deal.

"It is more than fingers crossed – fingers crossed, legs crossed. But it looks good, and if it comes to pass, ladies and gentlemen, construction works should be in the latter half of 2020 – and that is phase one. Once we get to that point, then phase one and phase two can be done almost concurrently."

Charles said he is eagerly waiting a formal proposal arising out of last week's meeting.

"So, things are happening. Old people say take time not lazy."

Charles's revelation came as he highlighted the strides made by his two-and-a-half-year-old THA administration, particularly in the areas of tourism and education, despite criticism in some quarters.

In this regard, he also announced Tobago has been shortlisted for an International Travel and Tourism award in London in November. The International Travel and Tourism award, presented by WTM London, recognises outstanding companies, organisations and individuals in the travel and tourism industry. The award was launched last year.

"We have been shortlisted for an award...and I say shortlisted. So you know what that means: we eh win yet. But we have been shortlisted for a tourism award for the best national tourism brand campaign and the best destination campaign."

Charles said despite the negativity surrounding some of his administration's initiatives, the island has still excelled on the global stage "because we are committed to doing what we had said we would do when we came to you and you gave us your support.

"There are none so blind as those who will not see."

Charles said Tobago's success in securing three places in the top 200 students in this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment examination was also proof things are going well.