New group formed forindigenous peoples

THE EDITOR: The following is a statement by the Global Indigenous Peoples Competent Authority (GIPCA).

GIPCA greets indigenous peoples in the five geographical regions of Atabeyra (Mother Earth) on the occasion today of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2019.

GIPCA is an international indigenous peoples’ administrative body providing international governance and leadership to indigenous peoples in the exercise of their right to self-determination and independence to control and administer their lands, territories, waters, coastal seas, oceans, air space and all other resources, as sovereign states and/or nations.

In considering that indigenous peoples have the right to maintain and strengthen their distinctive relationship with their lands, territories, waters, coastal seas, oceans, air space and all other resources, and to uphold their responsibilities to future generations (UNDRIP Art. 25, ADRIP Art XXV.1 and ILO C169 Art. 17:1), GIPCA notes that indigenous peoples have the right to maintain and develop contacts, relations and co-operation, including activities for political purposes, with their own members and as well as other peoples across borders (UNDRIP Art. 36:1, ADRIP Art. XX.3 and ILO C169 Art. 32).

GIPCA also acknowledges that indigenous peoples have the right to participate in decision-making in matters which would affect their rights, through representatives chosen by themselves in accordance with their own procedures, as well as to maintain and develop their own indigenous decision-making institutions (UNDRIP Art. 18, ADRIP Art. XXI.2 and ILO C169 Art 6:1).

Recognising that indigenous peoples have the right to promote, develop and maintain their institutional structures and their distinct customs, traditions, procedures and juridical systems (UNDRIP Art. 34 and ADRIP Art. XXII.1), GIPCA, with the support of its membership and a number of international indigenous peoples’ organisations, has decided to extend its mandate in the mobilisation of indigenous peoples of Abya Yala, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Pacific in the exercise of their inalienable, collective, ancestral, moral, historical, absolute and sovereign rights to their lands, territories, waters, coastal seas, oceans, air space and all other resources.

In view of the above, GIPCA announces the establishment of a permanent Association of Indigenous Peoples’ States and Nations (AIPSN), constituting of (1) representatives of indigenous peoples’ independent sovereign states; (2) representatives of indigenous peoples’ nations; (3) representatives of indigenous peoples exercising autonomous or self-government; (4) representatives of organs and specialised agencies of GIPCA, and (5) representatives of indigenous peoples’ organisations.

Regular sessions of AIPSN will convene in the five geographical regions mentioned above.

Indigenous peoples in categories (1), (2) and (3) who are not yet members of GIPCA can with immediate effect apply for membership of AIPSN. While indigenous peoples’ organiations can apply for observer status to AIPSN.

Information regarding AIPSN and its processes will be published on the GIPCA Facebook page.

The Chair, GIPCA

gip.c.authority@gmail.com