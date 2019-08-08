MSJ: Remove sycophants from politics

MSJ political leader David Abdulah speaks at a public meeting in Marabella on Wednesday night.

POLITICAL sycophants are part of the reason why the state of the country has regressed, and they must be annihilated from the political arena.

Putting forward this perspective on a Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) platform in Marabella on Wednesday night was political newbie Christopher Jackman.

Addressing the assertion of naysayers that TT has a two-party political system and a third force has no place in the politics, the former Petrotrin engineer called on citizens to put aside parochial interest and vote according to conscience and heart. He spoke at the launch of the MSJ’s local government campaign.

Asking the audience outside the OWTU Hall of Revolution if they believed the People’s National Movement is the answer for TT or if the United National Congress is an option to take the country forward, Jackman received a resounding “no.”

“In TT we have a creature, an animal that live somewhere in the bowels of the PNM and the UNC, that no matter what you do to them, you beat them or whip them, they will still raise their hands in the air and proclaim their party is the greatest.

“I am referring to political sycophants. Sycophants are part of the reason why the country is the way it is at present.

“It cannot be that no matter what a political party does to you – take away your benefits, take away your jobs, take away your rights, raise your gas and taxes – you have a level of blind loyalty, whether the reason is race or whether the reason is you fixing your pocket, you say you will always stain your finger for them. That creature must be annihilated from the political arena. A sycophant is a disgusting creature,” Jackman said.

Political leader David Abdulah likened sycophants to “beast of burden that politicians ride to get into political office, but once they get there, they hop off and allow the beasts of burden to starve until the next election.”

He warned citizens to look out for the package of goodies the party in power will start rolling out to butter the lips of the beast of burden to win votes, warning that paving roads and lighting recreation grounds were not gifts or handouts, but a right of citizens.

“Take what is rightfully yours and then vote their backsides out of office,” Abdulah urged.

Jackman said because of blind loyalty, in the last ten years the country has regressed, as crime is out of control, the public health institutions leave much to be desired and corruption is so entrenched that “sycophants believe we now have to vote for the less corrupt party.

“We have to do some self-reflection and say, at some point, enough is enough. We cannot, as citizens, elect people into positions and then sit back and take neglect while a chosen few benefit continuously. Something has to be wrong with that.”

Jackman said the power of the people is greater than the people in power, but the system is designed to keep the races fighting among themselves.

Elections officer Ernesto Kesar said one of the MSJ’s important tasks is “to put back the confidence in the political system in this country, so that we don’t vote and turn our backs and go home. Let us make our votes count in this round.”