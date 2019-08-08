Hackett moves on to 200m Pan Am final

Semoy Hackett

TT's Semoy Hackett has qualified for the women's 200m final at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, after placing third in her semi-final heat a short while ago.

Hackett finished with a season's best of 23.31 seconds. In the final, she will face competitors from Jamaica, Canada, The Bahamas, Brazil and Ecuador, including six-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.

TT's Mauricia Prieto failed to qualify, placing fourth in her race in 23.66 seconds

The final will be held tomorrow at 5.15 TT time.