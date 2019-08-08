Growing the citrus industry

It was once not uncommon to go outside and pick an orange from a tree, peel and suck all of its Vitamin C goodness. Or to see market stalls tumbling over with a range of citrus fruits, from orange to grapefruit to portugal, depending on the season. Citrus fruit juice is possibly TT's favourite drink, especially with the thrust to enhance its flavour and nutrition with vegetables. And there is a quiet move to revitalise the industry, with Government offering incentives to local farmers who are expanding cultivation locally, as well as with Swiss food and drink giant Nestle diversifying its juice range to fruit and veggie mixtures. Business Day today takes a look at this thrust in the agro-sector as a means of diversifying the economy.