Former THA manager sues for no contract

A HIGH Court judge will rule on Friday in the San Fernando High Court on a lawsuit filed by the manager of procurement in the office of the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Shivanand Ramnanan, of San Fernando, is seeking leave to review the THA’s Chief Administrator’s refusal to renew his contract.

Employed since August, 2017 for two years, Ramnanan is contending that the current practice in the THA, is for people whose contracts are about to expire, to be granted a renewal as long as their appraisal was optimal. He said that he proceeded on vacation leave on May 30 for 40 days which ended his contract period.

According to documents filed in the High Court, Ramnanan said that based on correspondence from the Chief Administrator, he was informed that it was that official’s sole discretion to offer further employment.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Devendra Rampersad who heard arguments from attorney Odai Ramischand representing Ramnanan. He submitted that his client’s performance appraisal was almost perfect and that he was eminently qualified for the position. He further contended that at least six divisional supervisors' contracts were renewed on July 3, in accordance with the established practice of returning to work after contract expiration. Senior Counsel Russell Martineau represented the THA. The judge will rule on Friday.