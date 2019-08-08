Cycling on track with Hartwell Technical director feels at home in TT

National cycling technical director Erin Hartwell at a reception yesterday to honour the TT Pan Am team at Olympic House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

NATIONAL cycling technical director Erin Hartwell has been around TT cyclists for quite a long time. A double Olympic time trial medallist for the USA and a former world record holder, Hartwell is highly respected around the world.

The 50-year-old is credited with helping push TT's cyclists to new heights this year. In March, Nicholas Paul was ranked fourth in the world in sprints and TT's sprint team surged to No 3 – this country's highest ever International Cycling Union ranking.

Hartwell's presence is certainly being felt.

He first had the experience of competing against national cycling icon Gene Samuel in the early 1990s at Pan American Games and at the Queen's Park Oval, before returning as a TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) high performance director for just six months, until that contract ended on a sour note.

Hartwell's said his love for TT encouraged him to return to this country two years ago as technical director and that decision has proved to be a blessing.

TT sprint cyclists returned from the 2019 Pan American Games on Tuesday night with three medals – two gold and one silver. The trio of Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul won gold in the men's team sprint, before Paul and Phillip copped gold and silver respectively in the individual men's sprint. It was a historical moment for the country, as it was the first time two TT cyclists competed against each other for gold.

Speaking at a reception at the TT Olympic House in Port of Spain yesterday, Hartwell spoke about his long history with TT. "The first time I came to Trinidad back in 1990, I fell in love with the country racing here in the US national team. Coming second to Gene (Samuel) at the 1990 Pan American Games in Cuba...it was pretty fun for him and I to work together at the (2019) Pan American Games here, just a lot of camaraderie.

"Trinidad has been near and dear to my heart since the early 1990s...In my world travels, almost 100 countries, at this point TT really sticks out more than anything."

Hartwell said his love for TT did not wane despite his contract being terminated in 2010. He said he wanted to help sport in this country and he returned.

"I had the opportunity to come and work here, that did not work out obviously, as we are well aware. I went to Canada for four years and had a lot of success there. I am married to a Trinbagonian and we looked at the opportunity to come back to Trinidad and do something good, to work with the Sports Company, to work at this world class facility (National Cycling Velodrome), to help build sport and this was an opportunity that I could not pass up. As much I enjoyed Canada and I do, this is home, so I am glad to be back."

Hartwell acknowledged he did have some reservations about returning, considering how his first stint here ended.

"It was a very difficult decision, (but) at the same time I had some assurances with my contract that things were going to be different. I expected them to be different; I think it is a different era and it is almost ten years passed. I made the decision with confidence, understanding to some extent that you always walk in with some uncertainty in any new endeavour but I trust that I do good work, cover my bases well and I did not come here to fail, so the intent is to succeed and we are doing that."

TT added a fourth cycling medal at the Pan Am Games yesterday as Teniel Campbell earned silver in the women's time trial.