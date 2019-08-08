N Touch
Friday 9 August 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Cricket disgrace

THE EDITOR: The shameful 3-0 defeat of the West Indies cricket team in the T20 series at the hands of visitors India should now have Cricket West Indies seriously analysing the performances of its key players.

The once mighty side in the cricketing world, with stalwarts who took the “country” to glorious heights, now appears to be at club-cricket level.

The home side comprised a number of seasoned players while India, barring a few top performers, had several newcomers.

It is disgraceful for the West Indies to be routed like it was on home ground.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Cricket disgrace"

Letters to the Editor

Our youth matter

THE EDITOR: On Monday the world will celebrate International Youth Day. The UN states: “There…