Cricket disgrace

THE EDITOR: The shameful 3-0 defeat of the West Indies cricket team in the T20 series at the hands of visitors India should now have Cricket West Indies seriously analysing the performances of its key players.

The once mighty side in the cricketing world, with stalwarts who took the “country” to glorious heights, now appears to be at club-cricket level.

The home side comprised a number of seasoned players while India, barring a few top performers, had several newcomers.

It is disgraceful for the West Indies to be routed like it was on home ground.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India