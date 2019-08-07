WASA working on Nelson St water woes

THE Water and Sewerage Authority says it is "working towards" returning water to 24 apartments on Nelson St, Port of Spain.

Since April, Housing Development Corporation (HDC) tenants of 66-68 Nelson Street have not had running water. Some tenants spoke with Newsday last Friday in hopes that media attention would help the issue be resolved, as they were regularly reporting to both WASA and the HDC but to no avail. The article was published the following day.

Today, the authority responded in a letter saying the problem was caused by was a corroded pipeline.

"The authority wishes to underscore that it has been collaborating with and providing technical support to the HDC towards addressing the situation. The HDC has replaced corroded pipelines within the compound with the works being complemented by the authority replacing a segment of the pipeline leading to the compound."

On Monday, Newsday spoke with Dike Noel, senior manager of corporate communications at the HDC, who said the corporation was working on the issue and water should be returned to all tenants by Tuesday afternoon.

However, tenants say water has only returned to the ground floor, as the HDC told them they are waiting to get one more piece of material.