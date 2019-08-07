[UPDATED] Two dead in Santa Cruz shooting

POLICE are confirming that two people have died after being shot at Pipiol Circular, Santa Cruz, a third person was wounded and another escaped unharmed.

The four were in a car when gunmen opened fire on them.

The deceased have been identified as Kendell Morrison, 33, and Kayla Saunders both of Valencia. The third man was identified as Ian Saunders who is at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Police said the men came to the area to sell produce and collect funds for a back to school drive when they were fired upon. Police said so far they have no motive.

Photographs and videos of the men after the shooting are circulating on social media. Newsday is at the scene and will update this story.

This story was originally published with the title "Police probing triple murder in Santa Cruz" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

POLICE are at the scene of what is said to be a triple homicide at Pipiol Road, Santa Cruz.

According to initial police reports, the three were with another man in a car when gunmen opened fire on them. Two died in the car and one ran out the car and collapsed a short distance away. The fourth man was taken to hospital.

Photographs and videos of the men after the shooting are circulating on social media. Newsday is heading to the scene and will update this story.