Police probing triple murder in Santa Cruz

File photo

POLICE are at the scene of what is said to be a triple homicide at Pipiol Road, Santa Cruz.

According to initial police reports, the three were with another man in a car when gunmen opened fire on them. Two died in the car and one ran out the car and collapsed a short distance away. The fourth man was taken to hospital.

Photographs and videos of the men after the shooting are circulating on social media. Newsday is heading to the scene and will update this story.