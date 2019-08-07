Maloney Youth Council wants to develop young people

Memebers of the Maloney Youth Club after the workshop.

The Maloney Youth Council held an etiquette workshop at the Police Youth Club in Maloney to teach young people about morals, values, rules and how to resist peer pressure last week Friday. This was done as a proactive way to counter crime in the area.

The council was founded in 2015 by Matthew Peters, former guild president of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and has been doing different activities within the community. These include peace walks, book drives, hamper drives, resume writing workshops and collaborating with other stakeholders within the community.

This year the council rebranded their committee by launching their Facebook page and portfolios of all members serving on the council.

“The target is to keep the youths within the community engaged through its many activities such as the a spelling bee competition in October,” Peters told Newsday.

The council is working alongside the Maloney Police Youth Club, Hearts of Maloney 2 and other groups within the community.

They are planning to have a know your community treasure hunt in September.

“This vibrant youth group plans to highlight the good that Maloney has to offer on various social media platforms especially young persons that are excelling in the arts, sports , and other extracurricular activities,” said Peters.