CoP: More later on marine branch

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith during a police press briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith was tight-lipped yesterday on plans to reintroduce the Police Marine Branch.

When Newsday contacted him for an update about the branch, Griffith said, "Would inform you at the appropriate time."

Last month, Griffith said the marine branch would return.

The Prime Minister welcomed its return when he spoke at the opening of the new Carenage Police Station last month.

Dr Rowley said the marine branch would cover areas closer to the coastline. Rowley added the branch's efforts would supplement those of the Coast Guard.

Through an agreement with the Australian government, two Cape Class patrol boats are being built by Australian shipbuilder Austal for the Coast Guard. They are expected to arrive next year.