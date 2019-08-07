Carbon dioxide effects on the human body

THE EDITOR: I hate to be the bearer of bad tidings. Do not shoot the messenger. Comprehend the message.

Carbon dioxide levels are rising rapidly in TT. The combustion of fuels releases carbon dioxide.

Carbon dioxide in the blood stream reduces blood ph. Ph is a measure of acidity or alkalinity, the ideal being 7.35 to 7.45.

Water is 7. Definitely not WASA’s.

When carbon dioxide levels become excessive one experiences a condition known as acidosis. Your breathing rate and breathing volume increase, blood pressure increases, the heart rate increases and kidney bicarbonate production (in order to buffer the effects of blood acidosis) occur.

Buffer solutions resist changes in ph.

Symptoms of excess carbon dioxide in the human body include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath and panic attacks. A blood test will reveal all. Seek professional medical attention pronto if test finds excessive carbon dioxide.

Carbon dioxide is a pollutant. This is not about blaming defunct oil companies.

We are running a dangerous experiment in TT. We want to see how much carbon dioxide the atmosphere can handle before there is an environmental catastrophe.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town