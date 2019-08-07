Campbell grabs Pan Am silver

Teniel Campbell copped silver in the Pan Am women's time trial in Peru today.

ROAD cycling sensation Teniel Campbell continued her rapid surge to the summit of the region's elite, earning silver today in the women's time trial at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The 21-year-old CAC Games road race champion clocked 24 minutes, 50.24 seconds, trailing race winner and five-time Track Cycling World Championships champion, Chloe Dygert, of the United States, by 1:13.72.

While Dygert finished a considerable distance ahead of Campbell, the TT rider finished even further ahead of the bronze medal winner, Laurie Jussaume of Canada, who closed in 26:27.15.

TT was also represented in the road race by Alexi Costa, who clocked 27:53.69 to finish 16th.

Cycling has earned TT's largest haul at the Pan Am so far – four medals.

Campbell and Njisane Phillip (track – men's individual sprint) have won TT's two silver medals. Phillip and Nicholas Paul were part of the three-man group, which copped gold in the team sprint, last Thursday. Paul also won gold in the men's individual sprint, beating Phillip in a historic all-TT final.

TT's fifth Pan Am medal, a bronze, was captured by Michael Alexander in men's boxing 64kg light welterweight division.

Several top athletes will represent TT later today in a number of finals, Michelle-Lee Ahye in the women's 100m and Akeem Stewart in men's shot put.