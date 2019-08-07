Burkie released again

Cedric “Burkie” Burke

TWO days after he was picked up from one of his two Sea Lots homes, businessman Cedric Burke was released from custody.

Burke was held around 7 am on Monday in relation to the robbery on July 22 and subsequent deaths of five Carli Bay fishermen.

Burke's electronic devices were also seized when officers of the Homicide Bureau held him. The police also took the devices belonging to his children.

Last week, 27-year-old Ka­reem Stanis­claus of Sealots appeared in court charged with murdering fishermen Hem­raj Sook­nanan,18, Bran­don Kissoon, 21, Shi­va Ramdeo ,27, Anand Ram­per­sad,39, and Leslie De Boulet. Stanis­claus was al­so charged with the at­tempt­ed mur­der of Bri­an Seemu­n­gal and Rob­bie Jag­ger­nauth.

He was al­so joint­ly charged with Shaquille Roberts, Mya Bowrin and Iy­ola John with robbery with violence. Boston and John were grant­ed $100,000 bail when they ap­peared in court last week, while Roberts was re­mand­ed in cus­tody pend­ing trac­ing of his crim­i­nal records.

Police said Burke was released after being interviewed on Tuesday as investigation continues.