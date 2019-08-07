Burkie released again
TWO days after he was picked up from one of his two Sea Lots homes, businessman Cedric Burke was released from custody.
Burke was held around 7 am on Monday in relation to the robbery on July 22 and subsequent deaths of five Carli Bay fishermen.
Burke's electronic devices were also seized when officers of the Homicide Bureau held him. The police also took the devices belonging to his children.
Last week, 27-year-old Kareem Stanisclaus of Sealots appeared in court charged with murdering fishermen Hemraj Sooknanan,18, Brandon Kissoon, 21, Shiva Ramdeo ,27, Anand Rampersad,39, and Leslie De Boulet. Stanisclaus was also charged with the attempted murder of Brian Seemungal and Robbie Jaggernauth.
He was also jointly charged with Shaquille Roberts, Mya Bowrin and Iyola John with robbery with violence. Boston and John were granted $100,000 bail when they appeared in court last week, while Roberts was remanded in custody pending tracing of his criminal records.
Police said Burke was released after being interviewed on Tuesday as investigation continues.
