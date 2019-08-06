Young: Inmates not demons Prisoners display artwork at Long Circular Mall

National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday congratulated ten prison inmates on their artistic talents at the launch of the TT Prison Service's 10th Inmates Art Exhibition at Long Circular Mall, St James.

He said the inmates' work showed a great example of what TT had to offer.

"Wow, wow, wow. I want to tell you well done. You are excellent artists and don't let anybody tell you different."

Young said everyone made mistakes, however, the prison system had to provide them with the tools for rehabilitation with the hope of reintegration into society.

Young told the inmates they did not need to push the door because the door was already open when it came to parole because he believed the prison system had to provide rehabilitation.

"It has to provide you with the tools that you need to be reintegrated into society and art therapy is now finally properly recognised as a way of expression. We have to provide you with the tools of hope. Yes, you made mistakes, but we in society are ready to allow you to reintegrate amongst us.

"Yes, people make mistakes, yes, they are incarcerated in accordance with the law, but they are not demons, they are not persons we should lose in the prison system and when they come out, forget about them and cast them aside. We have to have more programmes like this. We have to continue to give you the hope and the support. All is not lost."

Young said as National Security Minister he recognised that there was a lot of good in the system, and they had a role to play.

He said a lot of work was going on in the prison system and it was a good opportunity to remind the citizens when they seemed to forget the prison system, and what went on behind those walls. He said they were trying to make the prisons a safer place for both the inmates and prisons officers.

The minister thanked the inmates for a renewed sense of hope and energy to continue doing what he could to improve their lives.

"Every time you do a piece and you sign your signature at the bottom, do it with a sense of pride because that is now your place in time. That will not disappear, that will always be there for display. Feel proud."