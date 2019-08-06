UNC screenings to resume

The Opposition UNC is expected to resume its screening exercise for the local government elections next week after several key members return from their vacations In a phone interview yesterday, party chairman Peter Kanhai said nominations for the 21 constituencies not currently held by the opposition are being received from prospective candidates.He said the party was ready for any eventuality, including a general election, as it was ramping up its activities with regular pre-budget consultations and "Pavement Reports" in every constituency and a local government forum next Tuesday at the Gasparillo Secondary School.“The party is holding these pre-budget consultations and gather the feedback and comments in an interactive session which is feeding back into the party, while the Pavement Report is where the MPs go out and report and discuss issues in ways they may not be able to in Parliament.”On the screening process, he said candidates for over half of the regional corporations have been screened, and the rest are expected to be screened over the next two weeks.“Because of the vacation period, many members are on vacation, but we are going to start back from next week. It been a long process based on the volume of nominations received, and of course we must screen everybody.“On August 18, we will be holding a party national congress and in between we expect we will complete screening so the political leader can make the necessary announcements.”

Asked whether the party was confident an election would be held this year, he said local government elections were due any time after November 28, when the life of the current bodies comes to an end, while the Prime Minister has made frequent statements about the general election.“We have to wait to see, take him at his word. We have to prepare for the eventuality of a local or a general election. But we have all the bases covered.”

.