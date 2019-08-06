TT U-15s held to 1-1 draw

Members of the TT Under-15 team, ahead of their recent match against Costa Rica. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA

AFTER losing their opening game of the Concacaf Under-15 boys championship 3-0 against Costa Rica on Sunday, TT were held to a 1-1 draw by Barbados, in Group B action yesterday morning. The match was held at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, United States. Matches in this tournament are 70 minutes.

TT dominated the game but squandered a number of chances. They were awarded a freekick in the 31st minute after a challenge on Nathaniel James just outside the box, which was taken by captain Molik Khan but his aim was too wide to find the back of the net. James got another chance to net one for TT in the 34th minute but to no avail.

Josiah Wilson scored the opener for TT soon after from a corner kick in the 38th minute, but Barbados’ Nadre Butcher equalised in the 65th minute with a powerful strike after being subbed on.

Along with TT in group B are Portugal, Costa Rica and Barbados. Portugal are at the top of the table with four points and Costa Rica follow with a three-goal difference. The two teams drew 2-2 in their game yesterday, and Portugal shunned Barbados 6-0 on Sunday. TT are third in the table and Barbados sit at the bottom.

TT will face Portugal tomorrow at 9 am. Only the top two teams from each group (A-J) will advance to the knockout stage.

In a post-game interview, TT coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier said, “We dominated the game but you have to score to win, so the 70 per cent possession we had (though good) was not enough to get three points.”

He added, “The boys are in pain but this is what happens when you don’t score your chances, they must learn that and must learn it fast because we have an important game on Wednesday which will give them and ideal opportunity to bounce back from this.”