TT basketball trio earn pro contracts

ELITE BASKETBALLERS Chervelle Cox, Leston Gordon and Johnny Hamilton are all off to new ventures, having officially signed with professional teams based in Spain and Turkey. The TT trio are pursuing these endeavours, following successful college and professional careers in the US.

Cox, a national player, recently graduated from Central State University (CSU) in Ohio and will now join El Ausarta Barakaldo, a newcomer to the Liga Femenina 2 de Baloncesto – which is the second division of women's league basketball in Spain.

According to her sport management agency, she is expected to be one of the team's leaders in their first season of play.

Cox took to social media to break the news, and she stated with confidence that she is ready to show the Spaniards what TT can offer.

In her final year at CSU, she averaged 26 minutes, 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Gordon, another recent graduand, will accompany Cox in Spain. But he will be suiting up as a Torrons Vicen with Club Basquet L’Hospitalet. Gordon, who graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in May, had a phenomenal senior year at Western New Mexico University averaging 23 minutes, 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Rio Claro’s very own Hamilton will now be playing in the Turkish Basketball Super League (TBSL) with Darüssafaka Tekfen Basketbol in Instanbul. This comes following his participation in the 2019 NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks, and an outstanding 2018-2019 rookie season with the NBA G-League Grand Rapids Drive, affiliate team of the Detroit Pistons.

Hamilton averaged 24.3 minutes, 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.5 blocks per game, and aided the Grand Rapids in capturing their first division title in franchise history, after being crowned Central Division champions in March.

In 2018, Hamilton signed a one-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Detroit Pistons following his notable performance with the team during the NBA’s Summer League. Falling short of Detroit’s final roster, he was relegated to the Grand Rapids, with hope of being picked up by an NBA team in the near future.

Despite the change in location, Hamilton’s aim of playing in the NBA still takes precedence. According to his social media post that highlighted his move to the TBSL, he positively stated “Same goal, different route. All glory to God”, giving his followers the assurance that the NBA is still in his sight.