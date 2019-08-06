N Touch
Tuesday 6 August 2019
Letters to the Editor

The fork in the road

THE EDITOR: Our politicians are failing the living, having already failed the dead and dying.

By example, at the beginning of our independence they began to chart the course that has led to blatant corruption and suffocating crime.

At the inception of our independence, we rallied against corruption and was rewarded with the “Gas Station Racket” scandal.

A cult emerged and Jean Miles was sacrificed because she dared to champion honesty which has since escaped our grasp.

Who killed Miles and how? The chickens have come home to roost.

ERROL F HOSEIN

via e-mail

