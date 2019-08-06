THA engineers in Beijing for workshop

THA engineers Kofi Daniel, left, and Alons Gray.

Three engineers from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) have gone to Beijing, China for the 2019 seminar on infrastructure construction, planning and development. The seminar is being organised by the International Cooperation Centre (ICC) National Development and Reform Commission of China.

The three-week learning expedition forms a part of the Assembly’s ongoing thrust to enhance capacity of its workforce for the sustainable development of the island’s infrastructure.

The contingent, comprising Alons Gray, Kees Arthur and Kofi Daniel will explore infrastructural case studies of developing countries as well as China’s infrastructure and transport sector. Moreover, the seminar is to provide a framework to guide the development of a new infrastructure blueprint for developing countries.

Civil engineer Gray, speaking prior to his departure, was keen to absorb as much knowledge as possible to be able to play his role in enhancing Tobago.

He said, "I am very grateful for the opportunity extended to me to attend this seminar in China. This exposure should impart advanced knowledge that can be employed in my duties to better serve in my country's development."

Among other topics, the engineers will be tutored on practical experience and advanced technology of infrastructure construction in China as well as methods of building eco-city in developing countries. The Tobago contingent is also scheduled to tour infrastructure projects in the cities of Xining and Langhou.

Overall, the expedition is one of the targeted outcomes of the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding between THA and China Railway Construction Caribbean Company.

The MoU followed a fact-finding mission to China in November 2017 by the Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and Infrastructure Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes.