Stop the Henry St illegal parking

THE EDITOR: The traffic signs on Henry Street, between Duke and Park Streets, Port of Spain, state the legal days to park on the eastern and western sides. For example, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday it’s on the eastern side and Tuesday and Thursday it’s on the western side. Parking is allowed on both sides on weekends.

However, Monday to Friday there are vehicle parked on both sides of Henry Street between Duke and Park. This street is always congested with traffic and this particular strip of road is delegated as an emergency route for fire appliances and ambulances.

I am asking the Traffic Management Branch, the Commissioner of Police and the traffic wardens to do something about this illegal parking.

ATHELSTON CLINTON

Arima