Slow ambulance response blamed for death

A Store Bay man has blamed what he considers to be the slow response of Tobago's ambulance service for the death of his common-law wife.

And he is calling on Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development Dr Agatha Carrington to address the issue as a matter of urgency.

Anderson Graham, 31, told Newsday his common-law wife of 13 years, Jamila Jordon, 35, died after waiting for over an hour for an ambulance to take her to the Scarborough General Hospital.

The grieving Graham said he called the ambulance service on July 25, shortly after 6am, as Jordan was having an epileptic seizure.

“She was in the bedroom talking to her family on the phone and she went into a seizure. I was in the living room nearby.

"During the call her relatives realised something wasn’t right and as they called my phone for me to go check on her, I saw her shaking up on the bed,” he recalled.

“I leaned her on the side, but her mouth was locked so I just leaned her on the side and called the ambulance.”