Silver for TT at Barca Milo Cup

Cox Coaching School pose with their second-place prize at the Milo Cup Championships in Barcelona, Spain. PHOTO COURTESY NESTLE.

AFTER an incredible run, Cox Coaching School copped silver for TT at the 2019 Milo Champions Cup in Barcelona, Spain.

The Cup began on July 29 and ended yesterday. The Palo Seco-based team secured their spot on June 9 after defeating Elite 4-0 in the finals of the TT leg.

TT faced teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Vietnam, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Panama and the Cup champions, Jamaica.

The team will be returning this afternoon at the Piarco International Airport.