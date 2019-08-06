Ramps Logistics stage 2nd annual cricket camp

Participants of the Ramps Logistics cricket camp with the coaches, councillors and sponsors. PHOTOS COURTESY RAMPS LOGISTICS

RAMPS Logistics staged its second annual Trinidad cricket camp, from July 22-26, at the Stalagnite Recreation Ground, Southern Main Road, Cunupia. Another camp took place, in late July, in Guyana.

This year, the Trinidad camp hosted children from the El Shaddai Restoration Home, Halimah’s Helping Hands, Ryu Dan Dojo-Youth Empowerment Centre, as well as underprivileged families and primary schools in the Enterprise, Cunupia, Warrenville and Munroe Road areas.

Each day, approximately 70 children were involved in proceedings. And, on the final day, the organisers conducted a Game Day where children in different age groups played short cricket matches to display what they learned all week. During the prize giving, there were guest appearances from TT cricketers Denesh Ramdin, Imran Khan, Bryan Charles and a video from Dwayne Bravo.

Councillors Vandana Mohit, Samuel Sankar and renowned coach Debideen Manick all came out to support the children, while coach Vinood Maharaj and his team did a fantastic job executing a safe and enjoyable camp for the participants, teaching them proper stretching, batting, bowling, fielding and general sportsmanship.

A number of stakeholders were involved at the event, including Axis Printing Solutions, The Maritime Financial Group, RAMPREM Enterprises Limited, First Class Taxi Services, Bermudez Biscuits Company, Saran Sampath Limited, JB’s Lounge, Merchant Marine Sales and Services Limited, Advance Security Company Limited, Pizza Boys, DSM Sales and Marketing Limited, MIC Institute of Technology, Mahabir’s Super Market, Infinity Sports World, AXE Distribution Solutions Trinidad Limited and All Events Limited (SM Group).