Rambharat: No problem with Mayaro

Clarence Rambharat

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat has said his candidacy for the Chaguanas East constituency in the 2020 general election is not a sign that there were issues between him and the Mayaro constituency executive.

On July 25, the PNM screening committee selected Rambharat to contest the Chaguanas East constituency, which is held by the UNC’s Fazal Karim, a former tertiary education minister in the People’s Partnership administration.

Rambharat ran unsuccessfully for Mayaro in 2015. He was subsequently appointed a senator. In a series of WhatsApp messages, Rambharat said: “There was no issue with Mayaro – I just got a recognition from the Mayaro constituency for my work as candidate and co-ordinator.

“Since the screening was limited to five constituencies at this time, Chaguanas East being one of the five approached me and I agreed.

On who might get the nod to represent the rural seaside constituency, he said, “The decision in respect of Mayaro and the other constituencies would be made by the party’s screening committee sometime in the future.”

As for the Chaguanas East constituency, he said this is “no easy task,” but that he would be working with the party’s leadership and constituency executive to win the seat.