Police identify dead man as Colombian immigrant

Police have identified the man found murdered at O’Meara Industrial Estate last Friday.

The man, Esteban Daniel Saldarriaga, a Colombian, lived at Mucurapo Road, St James.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area and found the man's body at the side of the road.

Police first thought Saldarriaga was Venezuelan but he was identified by relatives who reported him missing.