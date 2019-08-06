Nocturia: going too often at night

SATYENDRA PERSAUD

What is nocturia?

Nocturia simply means having to wake up from sleep at night to pass urine. This is different from being awake at night and having to go. Nocturia can be frustrating and can really interrupt your sleep. Persons with severe nocturia have difficulty functioning during the day as a good night of sleep is very important.

What causes nocturia?

There are many potential causes of nocturia. Sometimes the cause may be as simple as having way too much to drink close to bedtime. Your body may simply be producing too much urine in general or your bladder capacity may be low – this itself may have a number of causes.

Men with prostate problems may also experience nocturia. A number of medical conditions may cause nocturia including diabetes, heart failure and obstructive sleep apnea (this also causes lots of snoring at night). Medication may also be responsible, most commonly diuretics such as furosemide (lasix). Rarely certain cancers may cause nocturia.

How will your doctor evaluate you?

Your doctor should have a frank and thorough discussion about your symptoms. He will ask specific questions such as how long you have had these symptoms and how many times you have to get up at nights. He will ask about the impact of nocturia and lack of sleep on your daily activities. He will also want to ask about other urinary symptoms you may be experiencing such as a poor urinary flow. He will also be keen to discuss your other medical problems or medication you may be taking. He will conduct a thorough physical examination and in men, this includes a prostate examination.

Are any tests done?

Basic blood investigations will be required and these include kidney function tests and tests for diabetes. A microscopic examination of the urine will also be helpful. One of the most useful ways to investigate nocturia is simply to have you fill out a chart called a bladder diary. Charting is done over a few days and you will need to write down what and how much you drink and document your urine volume every time you go, even at night. This provides a lot of valuable information and can clue us in to what is wrong. The doctor may get a scan of the bladder to see whether you are emptying your urine completely. This is called a post micturition volume or a post void residual volume. Depending upon your symptoms, you may require the passage of a camera into the bladder to have a look. Occasionally a special test is done to investigate your bladder function in great detail including at what point you get the urge to void and what the pressures are in your bladder during voiding – this is called urodynamic testing.

What are the treatment options for nocturia?

Simple lifestyle changes may make a big difference to the patient with nocturia. Limiting or avoiding fluids prior to bedtime is one step. Avoiding beverages with caffeine is another – caffeine is found in tea, coffee and some fizzy drinks. For patients with heart failure or swollen legs using compression stockings may help – when these patients lie down at nights, the fluid in their legs mobilise and can cause nocturia. For patients taking diuretics, changing the timing of their medication may be helpful as taking the tablets too close to bedtime will have them going at nights.

Generally, the aim is to treat the underlying problem rather than the symptom of nocturia. This means that if diabetes is causing you to go, you should control your blood sugar. If you are overweight and snore and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the problem, you may be required have sleep studies done and treat the OSA. Another example is prostate problems.

Sometimes medication may be useful and various classes of drugs are used. Some cause you to produce less urine at night and some reduce bladder contractions.

If you have nocturia, I urge you to speak to your doctor.

Dr Satyendra Persaud DM (Urol) FCCS FRCS (Eng) is a consultant urologist at San Fernando General Hospital. He is a lecturer in urology at University of the West Indies (UWI) and is responsible for co-ordinating urology training at UWI.