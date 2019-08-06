New laws a waste

THE EDITOR: Introducing new laws here is a waste of time and money. We have hundreds of laws. However, they are rarely enforced. Introducing new laws is merely a government ploy to quell the public’s anxieties.

The politicians have become used to pulling the wool over the eyes of vulnerable citizens and one effective way to calm the public is to introduce new laws that are never really implemented.

The politicians have the solution to all our internal woes but for reasons unexplained they are failing to implement the basic rules and laws of democratic politics.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail