Marabella Crisis Centre handed fourth straight defeat

NARISSA FRASER

MARABELLA Family Crisis Centre suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the 2019 Ascension Invitational Tournament and remained at the bottom of the table with zero points, following a 3-2 loss to Erin FC in a Divisision Two game on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Defence Force maintained their unbeaten run and top spot in Division One with a 5-1 trouncing of Queen's Park at the St Mary's College Grounds. Santa Rosa FC, who now sit in third position on the table, also won their game against Club Sando FC 4-1.

In the other Division One fixture, San Juan Jabloteh edged Cunupia FC 2-1.

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United beat Bethel United 1-0 in a Division Two fixture, while San Fernando Giants also continued their unbeaten run, handing Caroni's Harlem Strikers a 4-1 licking.

On Saturday, Moruga FC pipped RSSR FC 1-0, Police FC crushed Matura Reunited 6-0 and Deportivo Point Fortin earned their fourth consecutive win, demolishing Club Sando Uprising Youths 7-0. Police FC's Division Two squad failed to keep up with their Division One counterparts, losing 3-0 to UTT with goals from Cyrano Glen, Stevon Stoute and the second top goalscorer of the league, Kishun Seecharan.

The tournament will continue this weekend.

STANDINGS

Division One

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Defence Force*4*4*0*0*12*1*12

Morvant Caledonia*3*3*0*0*7*3*9

FC Santa Rosa*4*2*1*1*8*7*7

Cunupia FC*4*2*0*2*8*6*6

San Juan Jabloteh*3*2*0*1*6*4*6

Guaya United*3*2*0*1*3*3*6

Police FC (P/League)*3*1*0*2*8*5*3

Club Sando FC*4*1*0*3*7*7*3

Queen’s Park*3*0*2*1*3*7*2

Matura ReUnited*4*0*1*3*2*15*1

La Horquetta Rangers*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

Prison Service*3*0*0*3*3*9*0

Division Two

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Deportivo P/Fortin*4*4*0*0*27*2*12

San Fernando Giants*4*3*1*0*9*1*10

UTT*4*2*2*0*11*6*8

RSSR FC*4*2*1*1*4*1*7

Police FC (S/League)*4*2*0*2*3*8*6

Bethel United*4*1*2*1*4*4*5

P Valley/DM United*4*1*1*2*4*5*4

Moruga FC*4*1*1*2*3*5*4

Erin FC*4*1*1*2*7*12*4

Harlem Strikers*4*1*1*2*4*13*4

Club Sando U Youths*4*0*2*2*4*12*2

Marabella Family CC*4*0*0*4*3*14*0