Learning space opened for migrant children

File photo: A Venezuelan girl learns the alaphabet in Spanish and English while waiting with relatives to be registered at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on June 14. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Ever Mejia, the father of two, today praised Is There Not a Cause (ITNAC), a non-government organisation, for providing a school for migrants’ children.

Speaking to Newsday at the opening and orientation of The Learning Space for Venezuelan children at the corner of Western Main Road and Calcutta Street, St James, Mejia said when it was made public that migrants' children will not have access to public education, it raised a lot of concerns for parents.

He said thanks to the programme, his two teenagers now have an opportunity to go to school.

“I am happy about the programme because in the past there was no programme and I am overwhelmed to be here, because the children are not at fault with the political problem in Venezuela.

At the launch, team leader of ITNAC Avonelle Hector-Joseph called on corporate TT to support the programme.

Hector-Joseph said the initiative is a large task and the budget is $490,000 for the year.

“Like all of our projects, we are stepping out in faith and also, in addition to all of this, we still have our TT back-to-school projects in Hati, India, and Kenya. We are excited with all the challenges, because we think they are here and a need has been presented to us, and we have to respond."