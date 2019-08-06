Khan meets new NGC chairman Enill

Former energy minister Conrad Enill.

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan has met with new National Gas Company (NGC) chairman Conrad Enill.

A former energy minister and minister in the ministry of finance in the Patrick Manning administration, Enill replaced Gerry Brooks as NGC chairman.

Brooks resigned from this post on June 30.

A statement from the ministry on Tuesday said Khan met with Enill on July 26. Other members of the NGC board also attended the meeting, including NGC president Mark Loquan, Energy Ministry deputy permanent secretary Sandra Fraser and company financial manager Dan Martineau. The meeting discussed ongoing NGC issues as well as the company's future strategic direction.

Contacted on Tuesday, Enill said he was in the process of understanding what was taking place in all spheres of NGC's operations and would comment further in due course.

During the meeting, Khan thanked Brooks for his service. In a statement in June, NGC said Brooks "intends to turn his attention to building a family legal practice, the focus of which will include mediation and arbitration."