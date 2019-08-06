Judiciary comes to Lucky's defence

THE Judiciary slammed the Daily Express for an article which it said dragged Justice Gillian Lucky's name through the mud and questioned her stewardship of the Judicial Education Institute of TT (JEITT).

In a statement on Tuesday, the Judiciary said the article claimed "the perception is created that judicial office is for sale or is a reward for lawyers who are willing to facilitate friends of the Chief Justice." The article also alleged "such a perception is dangerous as it negatively impacts upon the public's confidence in the Judiciary and deprives citizens of having the best possible appointees."

Lucky's elevation to JEITT, the Judiciary continued, is questioned in the article as well. The claims are allegedly made by unnamed judges in the article.

While saying the media was free to comment on or editorialise on matters they considered to be of interest, the Judiciary said it could confirm that JEITT was a body "committed to continuous training and development of judges, and non judicial staff attached to the Judiciary."

The statement said the JEITT comprised a board of directors that consisted of a cross section of judicial officers and executive professionals who collectively decided upon all financial expenditure which governed the management and operation of the board. Lucky assumed chairmanship of JEITT on January 18.

The statement added Lucky "has continued to assiduously and unreservedly reinforce prudent financial management as outlined by JEITT's board of directors."

While noting the levels of public interest around the issue and that freedom of expression was guaranteed under the Constitution, the Judiciary said it was incumbent upon everyone to ensure that they "neither subject the administration of justice to unjustifiable criticism nor accusations that call into question the ethics of judicial officers and undermine public trust and confidence."