Inmates’ art exhibition Young: ‘Inmates are not demons’

Prisoner Alladin Mohammed pose with painting "With eyes wide open"in which five women is hidden at the TT Prison Service at the 10th annual Inmates Art Exhibition in collaboration with the Raja Yoga Prison Ministry at Long Circular Mall in St James.. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

National Security Minister Stuart Young on Tuesday congratulated ten prison inmates on their artistic talents at the launch of the Prison Service's 10th Inmates Art Exhibition at Long Circular Mall, St James.

National Security Minister Stuart Young (left) received a booklet titled Beyond Bars from Commissioner of TT Prison Servide Gerard Wilson.He said the inmates' work showed a great example of what TT has to offer.

Young said everyone makes mistakes, but the prison system has to provide tools for rehabilitation with the hope of reintegration into society. He said the inmates were not demons, or people who were lost in the prison system.

He said all was not lost as there was still a lot of good in the system.