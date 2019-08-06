National Security Minister Stuart Young on Tuesday congratulated ten prison inmates on their artistic talents at the launch of the Prison Service's 10th Inmates Art Exhibition at Long Circular Mall, St James.
National Security Minister Stuart Young (left) received a booklet titled Beyond Bars from Commissioner of TT Prison Servide Gerard Wilson.He said the inmates' work showed a great example of what TT has to offer.
Young said everyone makes mistakes, but the prison system has to provide tools for rehabilitation with the hope of reintegration into society. He said the inmates were not demons, or people who were lost in the prison system.
He said all was not lost as there was still a lot of good in the system.
Reply to "Inmates’ art exhibition"