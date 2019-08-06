Galleons Passage adds more sailings in August

The Management of the TT Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) wishes to advise the travelling public that there will be additional sailings of the Galleons Passage tomorrow as well as on August 15, 22 and 29 from Port of Spain at 9 am and from Scarborough at 2.30 pm. On these sailings, the Galleons Passage will accommodate passengers only.

According to a release issued by the company yesterday, the vessel is located at Berth #3, at the Cruise Ship Complex, Dock Road, Port of Spain. Passengers travelling to Tobago must be processed at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal building and will be shuttled to the Cruise Ship Complex.

Passengers who are departing from Tobago on the Galleons Passage will also disembark at Berth #3.