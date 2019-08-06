Bringing out Test cricket’s beauty

Bryan Davis

TEST cricket has been maligned, criticised and given no chance for future existence by many correspondents, few with an intimate knowledge of this sport of kings.

This being said, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have introduced a World Test Championship that kicked off on August 1 at Edgbaston with the first Ashes Test between England and Australia, Test cricket’s oldest opponents.

Later in the month it will continue with Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Colombo on the 14th to be followed on the 22nd by India taking on West Indies in the Caribbean.

It should prove to be very interesting with points available for every single game. Each team will play three home and three away series.

Each series is worth 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series. Therefore, a two-match series, will mean 60 points for each Test, while a three-match series will give 40 points each. A tie will be 50 per cent of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.

The captains of the Test playing countries are very keen on this brand-new outlook for the sport. Most have remarked as to how it adds context to Test matches, a contest with an eventual purpose of establishing the number one team in the world with a trophy to show for it. Hence, there will be a world champion in Test cricket every two years.

A game of Test cricket is designed to play over five days. The constant criticism is the one that, why should anyone wait five days for a result; so that they prefer to witness a 20-over game where the result is in three hours.

These are the ones that miss the beauty, art and drama of the real contest. Surely, one would not go in to watch a football match just for the last five minutes to see the result, if that was all that matters; the build-up of various combinations to get the better of one’s opponent, the strength of the attackers versus the power in the defence plus the strategies and tactics employed by each team to out-smart and out-manoeuvre the other; are what make the game interesting to those who really appreciate it.

This is the enjoyment, not just the end-product of the goal, but how they got there; what devices did they use to finally achieve their goal (pun intended).

Virat Kohli, captain of India, had this to say: “Test cricket is very challenging and coming out on top in the traditional form is always satisfying.”

England’s leading fast bowler, James Anderson: “Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport. It is the very essence of cricket and the majority of players want to strive to play the purist form of the game.”

Australia’s Test captain Tim Paine: “We love playing Test cricket, it’s the pinnacle for us, remains hugely popular in Australia and we’re fortunate that it enjoys great support at home among players, the media and the public.”

West Indian captain, Jason Holder: “It brings a different dynamic to Test cricket. Having something more to play for now, with points and an overall winner at the end of the two years and to decide who is the best Test team in the world, is great.”

Cricket takes longer because it’s far more involved. But there is a constant battle between bat and ball which cricketers appreciate and from which they get their satisfaction. Apart from the constant and varied changing of tactics during a game, the uncertainty of the unfolding drama also testifies to the suspense and intrigue which the game of Test cricket is always capable of producing.

The short, limited version of cricket where your best bowler shall not bowl more than four overs or ten, depending on whether it’s a 20-over or 50, is not the best test for the skill of the players; plus, the severe field restrictions lends advantage to the batsmen. At best, it is a potboiler, as the finances it attracts help the finer art form of cricket to survive.

What the honest cricketer wants is to test his skill against an opponent without restrictions. By its nature, cricket is not really spectator-friendly, but only to those who understand it and revel in the art of a glorious drive, a magical piece of bowling, a fantastic catch, or a flashy stumping!

It would be wonderful if the ICC could succeed in this new venture.