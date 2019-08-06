Baptiste’s family ends search for him Memorial for fishermen held on beach

Jason Baptiste.

THE family of Jason Baptiste has called off the search for him. However, the grandfather of Justin Kissoon said he is not yet ready to let go. The search for him continues.

Two weeks ago, the two were among fishermen who fell victim to pirates who threw them overboard and stole their boats and engines.

Baptiste’s sister Melissa Khan said they could no longer continue the search.

She said after two weeks the family had lost hope of his survival, especially as the others abducted along with him did not return alive.

Baptiste, 30, was the father of one.

Kissoon, 19, was not a fisherman but went with his cousin Brandon on the expedition.

A memorial service to bring closure to the Baptiste family was held at the Carli Bay beachfront on Sunday evening.

It took place at the spot from which the men left on July 22.

Family members of the five dead fishermen, except Justin Kissoon, attended the ceremony, where prayers were said for the souls of the departed.

On Friday night residents held a candlelight vigil and walk from Carli Bay to Orange Valley in remembrance of the five men who were killed: Anand Rampersad, 39; Shiva “Aries” Ramdeo, 27; Brandon Kissoon, 21; Hemraj Alex Sooknanan, 18; and Leslie De Boulet.

Three fishermen –Brian Seemungal, Robbie Jaggernath and Dillon Mendoza – survived the attack and swam ashore.

Carli Bay Fishing Association president Imtiaz Khan said he is hurt by the tragedy and the response of politicians.

He wondered when politicians take their oath of office, swear on the holy books, pledge to serve faithfully and impartially and listen to the words of the national anthem, “where every creed and race find an equal place,” if these are just empty words.

Khan said since the tragic incident which has left a community in mourning and children fatherless, homes without a breadwinner and survivors unable to return to their trade, not a single member of the government has reached out to them.

“We need to hold our politicians accountable. We need to change the way they treat us,” he said.